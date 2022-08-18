Sleepzo: Now, you can take a quick nap at this Indian airport | Details here

In its bid to make transit travelers more comfortable while waiting for their flights, the Chennai airport has launched its sleeping facility called ‘Sleepzo’.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) shared information about these sleeping capsules come with various amenities. Each bed inside a capsule is supplemented with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights and blower control.

Waiting at #AAI’s #Chennai @aaichnairport won’t be tiring now as flyers can have a comfortable short stay in Sleeping Pods. A new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival, launched at the airport with four bed-sized capsules, best suitable for a short time of rest. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pOxjsASTlL — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) August 18, 2022

Each sleeping pod is capable of accommodating an adult and a kid under 12 years of age. Available at domestic arrival, this facility can be availed on an hourly basis at the Chennai airport.

The video tweeted by Airports Authority of India shows compact, four sleeping pods being inaugurated. Placed one above the other, in two pairs, these small living spaces resemble science-fiction dwelling areas.

A concept developed in Japan, capsule hotels have now gained popularity and are more common throughout the world. In November last year, the Indian Railways opened its first pod hotel in Mumbai central station and launched another pod hotel at the same station last month.

