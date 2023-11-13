Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Smooth power supply ensured for four festive days: UPPCL

Smooth power supply ensured for four festive days: UPPCL

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 13, 2023 06:32 PM IST

The UPPCL, he said, anticipated the festival demand and made preparations accordingly to ensure roster-free electricity to people from Dhanteras to Diwali.

LUCKNOW The U.P. Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has claimed to have provided round-the-clock electricity to all the consumers in cities and villages alike four consecutive days from Dhanteras to Diwali.

The UPPCL had set up regional as well as state-level control rooms to monitor power supply. (HT Photo)

“As desired by the chief minister and the energy minister, we ensured uninterrupted power supply to all consumers across the regions from the evening of November 9 to the morning of November 13,” UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The UPPCL, he said, anticipated the festival demand and made preparations accordingly to ensure roster-free electricity to people from Dhanteras to Diwali. The maximum demand on the Diwali night, according to him, was recorded to be 15,200 MW and the corporation met the entire demand.

The UPPCL had set up regional as well as state-level control rooms to monitor power supply round-the-clock to take prompt action to fix local breakdowns reported during the period.

“We took serious note of all the supply-related complaints that landed on the 1912 helpline,” said Goel who personally monitored the situation, obtaining feedback constantly right from executive engineers to managing directors of discoms.

Earlier also, the UPPCL claimed to have had provided power to people without any load shedding on Dussehra.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppcl dhanteras diwali electricity
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP