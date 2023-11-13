Smooth power supply ensured for four festive days: UPPCL

LUCKNOW The U.P. Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has claimed to have provided round-the-clock electricity to all the consumers in cities and villages alike four consecutive days from Dhanteras to Diwali.

The UPPCL had set up regional as well as state-level control rooms to monitor power supply. (HT Photo)

“As desired by the chief minister and the energy minister, we ensured uninterrupted power supply to all consumers across the regions from the evening of November 9 to the morning of November 13,” UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel said.

The UPPCL, he said, anticipated the festival demand and made preparations accordingly to ensure roster-free electricity to people from Dhanteras to Diwali. The maximum demand on the Diwali night, according to him, was recorded to be 15,200 MW and the corporation met the entire demand.

The UPPCL had set up regional as well as state-level control rooms to monitor power supply round-the-clock to take prompt action to fix local breakdowns reported during the period.

“We took serious note of all the supply-related complaints that landed on the 1912 helpline,” said Goel who personally monitored the situation, obtaining feedback constantly right from executive engineers to managing directors of discoms.

Earlier also, the UPPCL claimed to have had provided power to people without any load shedding on Dussehra.

