Social distancing takes flight at Lohegaon airport as passengers complain oif weekend chaos

PUNE Due to a rush of passengers at Lohegaon airport on the weekend, passengers have complained about the improper traffic management at the entry and exit points of the airport. Passengers also raised the issue of social distancing and being made to walk in the rain.

Sudhir Mehta, a businessman who was at Pune airport on Sunday, said, “In terms of traffic and social distancing, it’s pure chaos.”

“I was travelling from Pune airport at 9.30 am. It took 75 minutes from checking in to security. The number of counters is inadequate and no social distancing is enforced. Airports reflect the ethos of the city and so we should be able to do better,” said Mehta.

“Also passengers were being made to walk in the rain and wait for embarkation without any protection from the elements, while an aero-bridge lies idle,” he added.

Another regular passenger Mohan Phadnis said, “The security area is especially chaotic at the Lohegaon airport. CRPF makes you take everything out from the bags but there is no space to empty the bags. They regularly run out of trays and there is a single X-ray machine. This is a super spreader gallery.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said, “As it was the weekend there was a rush of flight operations and our airport staff was trying to handle and monitor it carefully. There are several development works going on currently at the airport due to which some inconvenience is caused to passengers and we are working to resolve the passenger facilities issues.”