Soon, conductor-less feeder e-buses along Metro routes

New Delhi: After a wait of nearly seven years since the last batch of feeder buses were inducted into the service, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) received its first batch of 25 fully-electric feeder buses with an inbuilt automatic fare collection system -- a first in the country -- last week.

The DMRC plans to induct a total of 100 such low-floor, air-conditioned e-buses of which the first batch of 25 buses have undergone the necessary fitness tests conducted by the state transport department and are likely to be launched next month. The remaining 75 buses will be inducted gradually in a phased manner within this year, a DMRC spokesperson said. DMRC inducted the last set of feeder buses in 2014-15.

“These buses can also operate without a conductor. They have machines where one will have to just tap the Metro smart card and the fare will be deducted automatically. A receipt will be generated thereafter. Passengers will have to swipe the card twice -- during entry and exit -- to detect the journey length and calculate the fare so that the amount can be automatically deducted,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

DMRC currently has 174 CNG feeder buses, operated by private concessionaires, on around 20 routes to provide last-mile connectivity in areas such as Dwarka, Azadpur, Badarpur. With the induction of the 100 new buses, DMRC will have 274 feeder buses plying on around 30 routes. Officials said that they are workign resuming the feeder bus services which were stopped during the lockdown.

DMRC executive director Anuj Dayal said the new buses have a seating capacity of 24 passengers. “They will operate on 10 routes covering 14 metro stations for enhancing last mile connectivity. The buses follow all urban bus specifications and are also equipped with GPS, CCTV cameras, panic buttons and so on. There will also be a digital passenger information system,” he said.

According to officials, the 100 e-buses will be run by two operators in north and east clusters. The north cluster routes include Majlis Park metro station to Jagat Puri and Burari Village, Jahangirpuri station to Bhalswa Block D, Azadpur station to Shalimar Bagh station, and Shalimar Bagh station to Netaji Subhash Place station. The routes under the east cluster will be Trilokpuri station to Mayur Vihar Ph-III and also Mandawali, Anand Vihar ISBT metro staton to Karkarduma station, Shastri Park station to Gokulpuri station and Mother Dairy near Laxmi Nagar.

Meanwhile, a Metro official, on condition of anonymity, expressed apprehension over the sustainability of auto fare deduction system in buses. “The new e-buses are the first in the country to have this feature, though this concept is widely used in other countries. It remains to be seen if people cooperate, honestly swipe their cards and don’t damage the machines. In the Delhi Metro, this (auto fare deduction using smart cards) has lasted because it is a closed system, but buses are way more public and accessible as people just hop on and off. We are trying to make it work; trials under extreme circumstances are currently on,” said the metro official.