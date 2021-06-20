Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Special Cell of Delhi Police arrest alleged 'hitman' of gangster Kaushal
delhi news

Special Cell of Delhi Police arrest alleged 'hitman' of gangster Kaushal

The arrested man, Sandeep alias Bandar, is a key associate of Kaushal, who is involved in over 200 cases and is currently lodged in Hisar jail, police said.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 21, 2021 03:51 AM IST
The DCP said Sandeep was arrested from a village in Gurugram where he had gone to extort from a businessman.(PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI)

A 35-year-old alleged hitman of jailed gangster Kaushal has been arrested and two pistols and 10 cartridges were seized from him, police said on Sunday.

“Kaushal gang is active in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Between 2017 and 2019, Kaushal was operating his gang from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and extorted businessmen, bookies, property dealers and owners of hospitals. Sandeep was managing the gang in India and carrying out criminal activities with the help of other members of the gang,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

The DCP said Sandeep was arrested from a village in Gurugram where he had gone to extort from a businessman.

A raid was conducted and he was arrested with arms and ammunition and a Scorpio car, Kushwah said.

