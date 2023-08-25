Atiq, Ashraf murders: Cops scanning bank details of assailants

The special investigation team probing the murders of mafiosi brothers Atiq and Ashraf, visited the native villages of their assailants and questioned their kin. Slain mafiosi brothers Atiq and Ashraf (HT File Photo)

Police officials also took details of their bank accounts to get information about any cash transactions made in the last few months.

The three assailants - Lavlesh Tiwari, 22 of Banda, Arun Maurya, 18 of Kasganj, and Sunny Singh, 23 of Hamirpur, are currently lodged in Pratapgarh Jail. The hearings in their case are being carried out through video-conferencing.

During investigations, the name of no other accomplice surfaced. Police claimed that assailants planned and executed the murders on their own.

The charge-sheet against the assailants was filed on July 13, and according to it, the three assailants committed the murders to earn fame and money. They received firearms from a Delhi-based gangster, Jitendra Gogi, for killing his rival. However, they fled with the firearms when Jitendra was killed in a shootout at a Delhi court.

Sunny Singh aka Mohit Purane has 14 cases of serious offences registered against him while Lavlesh Tiwari has cases of assault, eve-teasing and liquor smuggling against him. Arun Maurya has also a few criminal cases against him.

