Spl R-Day invitation: Mistreated then exalted, Knp DM restores pride of auto driver

An auto-rickshaw driver from Kanpur, who had been allegedly mistreated by the local police, was invited to attend the Republic Day ceremony as a special guest by the district magistrate, after his emotional appeal during a public hearing. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Rakesh Kumar Soni, the man in question, had been travelling from Naubasta to Baradevi on December 30, when he claimed that traffic sub-inspector (TSI) Ishwar Singh forcibly struck his auto-rickshaw with a stick and even tore the curtains inside the vehicle. The situation escalated when the TSI reportedly attempted to place a plastic baton against Rakesh’s face during an argument.

Distressed by the incident, Rakesh filed a complaint with the traffic police and even sent a letter requesting euthanasia due to the mental anguish caused by the alleged misconduct.

During a public grievance session at the district magistrate’s office on Friday, an emotional Rakesh recounted his ordeal. District magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, deeply moved by the incident, assured him that such humiliation of any citizen was personally unacceptable, and he extended an invitation to Rakesh, inviting him to the Republic Day celebrations as a special guest offering a moment of dignity after his distressing experience.

The additional city magistrate (IV) formally extended an invitation to Soni, who is a former worker of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.