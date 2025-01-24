Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spl R-Day invitation: Mistreated then exalted, Knp DM restores pride of auto driver

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Jan 24, 2025 09:18 PM IST

Deeply moved by the incident, the DM extended an invitation to Rakesh, inviting him to the Republic Day celebrations as a special guest

An auto-rickshaw driver from Kanpur, who had been allegedly mistreated by the local police, was invited to attend the Republic Day ceremony as a special guest by the district magistrate, after his emotional appeal during a public hearing.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Rakesh Kumar Soni, the man in question, had been travelling from Naubasta to Baradevi on December 30, when he claimed that traffic sub-inspector (TSI) Ishwar Singh forcibly struck his auto-rickshaw with a stick and even tore the curtains inside the vehicle. The situation escalated when the TSI reportedly attempted to place a plastic baton against Rakesh’s face during an argument.

Distressed by the incident, Rakesh filed a complaint with the traffic police and even sent a letter requesting euthanasia due to the mental anguish caused by the alleged misconduct.

During a public grievance session at the district magistrate’s office on Friday, an emotional Rakesh recounted his ordeal. District magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, deeply moved by the incident, assured him that such humiliation of any citizen was personally unacceptable, and he extended an invitation to Rakesh, inviting him to the Republic Day celebrations as a special guest offering a moment of dignity after his distressing experience.

The additional city magistrate (IV) formally extended an invitation to Soni, who is a former worker of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On