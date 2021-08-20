SPPU students conduct public transport survey, will submit findings to GoI

PUNE: In a bid to study the current public transportation situation in the city and provide better solutions for the same, students of the sociology and women’s studies departments of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have started a survey of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

As part of the survey, a team of 21 students will form groups to visit major bus stands in both cities, talk to the commuters there, and get feedback on their experience travelling on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses.

Madhura Gunjal, a member of the team, said, “We are participating in the ‘Transport4All Digital Innovation Challenge’, a government of India initiative to develop solutions that improve public transport to better serve citizens’ mobility needs. Through this survey, we are trying to understand the transport needs of passengers. The responses given by passengers are important and will help us make public transport safe, affordable, and more reliable.”

Shruti Tambe, head of the sociology department of the SPPU, said, “Three thousand passengers from Pune city and 2,000 passengers from Pimpri-Chinchwad will be surveyed. We are asking about the issues and challenges faced by passengers in their daily commute. We are also welcoming new ideas and solutions from them. After completion of the survey, we will submit our findings to the government of India.”

Professor Nitin Karmalkar, vice chancellor of the SPPU, said, “If public transportation is enhanced and is of better quality, obviously the number of private vehicles will reduce and this will be beneficial for the environment. And our university students are conducting the survey for this which is a matter of pride for us.”