Sri Krishna Janambhoomi: No day-to-day hearing in Mathura court

The day-to-day hearing that was to take place in the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura on Sri Krishna Janambhoomi issue was stopped after a revision filed by Hindu petitioners against the order.

The revision filed is to be heard in court of district judge Mathura on August 11, 2022 and as such the court of civil judge (senior division) has fixed the next date of August 12 for further order.

“Revision plea filed by the petitioners challenging the July 21 order of the civil court in the issue of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi was admitted by the court of additional district judge (Court No. 07) in Mathura on Monday. The court had fixed August 11 as the next date of hearing in revision,” said Rajendra Maheshwari, the counsel and petitioner in the case.

“As such, the record of the case being heard by civil (senior division) Mathura was to move to Court of district judge for hearing of revision on date fixed (August 11) and as such requisition form was moved on Tuesday morning and what remained in court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura was a skeletal file wherein date of August 12, was fixed for further order by civil judge (senior division) Mathura” stated Maheshwari.

“As such no day to day hearing is to take place in the court of the civil judge (senior division) as the outcome of revision in the court of district judge Mathura will decide future course of action in lower court. We will now press our pending application for surveying Shahi Eidgah Mosque to be decided ahead of application under Order 7 Rule 11 moved by the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque challenging maintainability of case,” said Mahendra Pratap Singh, another petitioner and counsel.

Tanveer Ahmed, the secretary and counsel for management committee of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque, however, blamed the petitioner Hindu party for delaying the matter on one pretext or another and (Hindu petitioners) were bent upon stopping day-to-day hearing in the case in court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura as they (petitioners) knew that their case was not maintainable.

“The petitioners have been trying all tricks to avoid disposal of application under Order 7 Rule 11 which challenges the maintainability of the case,” complained Tanveer Ahmed.

On July 21, the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura decided that the application moved by the Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee challenging the maintainability of the case would be heard first. The Hindu petitioners in the revision plea challenged the lower court’s order

At present, there are 12 cases related to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque filed in the Mathura court since September 2020.

Most of the petitioners in these cases have alleged that a temple existing here was razed down repeatedly by invaders and lastly by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and in place Shahi Eidgah Masjid was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and the mosque thus needs to be removed by court order for which petition is filed.

