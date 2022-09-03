Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Hearing deferred as lawyer dies

No hearing could take place in three cases related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in Mathura courts on Friday because of ‘no work’ day declared after sudden demise of a lawyer. Cases were adjourned and next dates were fixed for disposal.

“There could be no hearing today because of death of a lawyer and thus September 9, 2022 was fixed in our case wherein transfer application has been filed,” informed Mahendra Pratap singh, the petitioner and counsel in the case.

Two other cases were also adjourned on the day and date of September 26 was fixed for the hearing.