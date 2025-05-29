Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
SRN Hospital launches dedicated helpline for swift grievance redressal

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 29, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital launches a mobile helpline from May 27 to enhance patient care, improve transparency, and expedite grievance resolution.

: In a move aimed at enhancing patient care and support services, the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), Prayagraj has launched a dedicated mobile helpline system to streamline communication between patients, attendants, and hospital authorities. This initiative is expected to significantly improve transparency and accelerate grievance redressal mechanism of the hospital.

As per the official announcement of the chief medical superintendent of the hospital on Wednesday, the mobile helpline service will be operational from May 27 onwards. These mobile numbers will be prominently displayed across critical hospital care areas such as the OPD, Emergency Unit, Consultation Block, Admission Wards, and other key departments, ensuring easy access for patients and their families.

Patients or attendants facing any kind of inconvenience, delay, or requiring assistance may directly reach out to the hospital officials concerned through these numbers.

As per a communique issued by the hospital authorities, the helpline number 8005000167 of Emergency Medical Officer will be functional 24x7 while that of Chief Superintendent Office (8005000168) will be available for service between 8am and 4pm. Further, the number of Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital (8005000169) would also be available between 8am and 4pm.

This new contact system is expected to foster greater accountability and quick redressal of complaints, ensuring a smoother healthcare experience for all patients.

The hospital administration has reiterated its commitment to continually improve its services and urged the public to make responsible use of the facility to report genuine grievances and share constructive suggestions.

