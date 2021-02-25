SSC, HSC exams to be held offline; practicals in April 1st week, written papers 3 weeks after that

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has made it clear that it is prepared to carry out the SSC and HSC exams offline, though if the present Covid spike continues, the board officials claim they have “plan B” ready.

“The exam procedure will be the same as every year. There is no change as of now. Written HSC and SSC exams will be offline and the same will be applicable to practical assessments as well. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. If Covid cases increase and new restrictions are declared we have a plan B in place, which shall be revealed at the appropriate time,” said Dinkar Patil, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Schools and junior colleges following the MSBSHSE syllabus have been informed about the offline practical exams.

“Practical exams are usually held three weeks before of the written exams. The board has issued the tentative time-table for the written HSC and SSC exams. According to that, practical exams should begin by the first week of April. Students will have to be present for the tests. Still we will follow every guideline and rule issued by the board,” said Devidas Golhar, principal, Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Commerce.

CBSE schools have also received instructions to hold practical examinations offline. “It has been made clear by the authorities that the practical exam of Class 10 will be held offline. Considering the current Covid situation, this plan may change. We are awaiting further instructions,” said Milind Ladge, managing director Aryan World Schools.

However, parents are worried. “There is a lot of dilemma and confusion among parents. We insist that emphasis be given on minimum physical attendance. Covid positive cases are increasing. Outstation students are facing great difficulties to manage the situation. How will they manage the examination and the Covid restrictions?” asked Jaishree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune.