Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Stadium to be built, named after women hockey team member
others

Stadium to be built, named after women hockey team member

Amritsar zila parishad chairman Dilraj Singh Sarkaria, sarpanch Dilbag Singh, the player’s father Satnam Singh and other prominent persons were present at the stone-laying ceremony of the stadium in the village, 10km from the Indo-Pak border.
By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The family of Indian hockey player Gurjit Kaur, of Miyadi Kalan, watching the bronze medal match against Great Britain in Tokyo on Friday; Gurjit scored two goals in the 4-3 defeat. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Amritsar To honour Indian Olympic women hockey team player, Gurjit Kaur, of Miadi Kalan, 10km from the India-Pakistan International border, the foundation stone of a stadium was laid in her village on Friday. Gurjit scored two goals in the bronze medal against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Amritsar zila parishad chairman Dilraj Singh Sarkaria, sarpanch Dilbag Singh, the player’s father Satnam Singh and other prominent persons were present at the stone-laying ceremony.

Gurjit and her sister Pardeep Kaur, a hockey coach at Sansarpur, negotiated several hardships in pursuit of their goal of sporting glory, villagers mention.

Gurjit’s father, Satnam, said, “There is no stadium or playground or any other sports facility in this border area. A stadium here will be a huge blessing for all.”

“Irrespective of the match result, Gurjit gave a remarkable performance. She had to sit out for a few minutes, this made the difference,” he added.

Her cousin Gurcharan Singh, “We accept the defeat in the match. My sister, however, has helped India finish 4th at the Olympics, a creditable feat. We will accord her a warm welcome on her return.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP