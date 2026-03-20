Standing Rabi crops at risk: Weather somersault leaves UP farmers high and dry

Unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds and overcast skies on Friday triggered widespread concern among farmers across Uttar Pradesh, with standing and harvested Rabi crops - particularly wheat, mustard and potato - facing the risk of damage ahead of harvest. The Damaged wheat crop in Prayagraj on Friday (HT Photo)

Reports from several districts, including Meerut, Prayagraj and Varanasi and districts in Bundelkhand, indicated that intermittent showers and strong winds throughout the day disrupted harvesting activity and raised fears of yield and quality losses.

Wheat, which is in the final stage of ripening, has reportedly flattened in many fields due to winds, while mustard crops are at the risk of pod splitting and fungal infection due to excess moisture.

Uttar Pradesh is the country’s largest wheat producer, contributing about 32% to India’s total output. In the state, Rabi crops are sown over nearly 129 lakh hectares, with wheat occupying the largest share of the cultivated area.

In 2025, the state’s wheat production was around 441 lakh metric tonnes, underlining its dominance as the principal Rabi crop in Uttar Pradesh.

In Varanasi’s Cholapur area, farmer Sagar Yadav said even sporadic rain at this stage could prove harmful, delaying harvesting by nearly a week and exposing ripe crops to further risk if rainfall intensifies. Another farmer, Abhay Singh from Kachhwa Road, reported damage to wheat and warned that moisture could weaken the mustard grain and trigger fungal growth.

In Prayagraj, farmers described how strong winds flattened wheat crops, posing a threat to both yield and grain quality. Mustard and pea crops have also been affected, while water accumulation in fields has heightened the risk of potato rot. Farmers said they rushed to their fields early on Friday as lightning and winds swept across villages, particularly in trans-Yamuna areas like Manda.

“There is always a shortage of irrigation during the crop cycle, but rains arrive when crops are ready, putting everything at risk,” a farmer from the region said. Others warned that continued rainfall could spoil harvested potatoes lying in fields, forcing distress sales.

Agriculture department officials said the situation is being monitored and advised farmers to expedite harvesting and ensure safe storage of produce.

Ravinder Kumar, principal secretary, agriculture, did not rule out the possibility of crop damages due to unseasonal rains. “We do not see much loss but crops like wheat that are ready for harvesting may suffer damages, especially if rains persist,” he said.

Pankaj Tripathi, director, agriculture, said the districts in Western, Eastern and Central UP were affected the most. “Reports on possible impact of rains on crops are being collected from districts. We will order field surveys to assess losses in affected districts after which insurance companies will provide compensation to the insured farmers,” he said.

Bhanu Prakash Ram, director, horticulture, said 80% of potatoes were already in cold storages. “The remaining 20% potato crop if still not shifted from fields may suffer losses, especially in the event of water logging in fields,” he said. The mango crop, he said, was unlikely to suffer any loss.

With wheat and mustard crops nearly ready for harvest across eastern UP, farmers remain anxious as unpredictable weather threatens to undo months of hard work.