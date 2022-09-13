State govt to soon take a call on demand for meat, liquor ban near Sangam: Dy CM Maurya
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that a decision on the demand of saints and seers for imposing ban on sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian items as well as liquor in and around Sangam area would soon be taken by the state government
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that a decision on the demand of saints and seers for imposing ban on sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian items as well as liquor in and around Sangam area would soon be taken by the state government.
He was in the city to chair a review meeting on preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025.
Talking to media persons, the deputy CM said that the demand of the saints would be duly considered by the state government and a call on it would be taken soon.
While answering a question related to survey of madrasas, Maurya also said that neither madrasas were being defamed nor anyone associated with it was being harassed in the name of survey. The survey was being done only to address the problems of madrasas, he added.
Upset over the recent incident of consumption of non-vegetarian food by some youths on a boat on the Ganga in the vicinity of Sangam in Prayagraj, many saints and their organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP)—the top decision-making body of country’s Hindu monastic orders— had demanded such a ban.
Seers of ABAP even plan to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath and urge him to ensure complete stop on sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian items not just within radius of 5km of Sangam but also at similar sites across the state.
They are demanding to frame a law to ban sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian food items on and near the holy rivers located near revered sites of pilgrimage and plan to hand over this proposal to the chief minister through a delegation with a request for action on priority basis.
On September 4, Prayagraj Vidvat Parishad—another organisation having a number of seers as its members— had also held a meeting and demanded ban on non-vegetarian food within a radius of five km of Sangam. The heads of temples, monasteries and religious places of Prayagraj while participating in the meeting chaired by the body’s president Swami Hari Chaitanya Brahmachari had said that Prayagraj was hailed as “the king of all pilgrim sites” and use of non-vegetarian food in all forms should be banned within 5km radius from Sangam.
The leaders of Vishva Hindu Parishad (Kashi Prant) too have written to the UP CM in May urging him to impose a ban on not just sale and consumption of meat and liquor but also eggs and fish in 5km radius of Sangam in Prayagraj—a demand that they have reiterated following the recent incident at Sangam.
-
Illegal madrasa demolished in Amethi
The district administration in Amethi demolished a madrasa constructed illegally on land meant for a pasture, on Monday. The madrasa, in village Gujar Tola along the Tanda-Banda national highway, in Gauriganj area, was demolished at around 5am in the presence of a large contingent of police. No academic work was being carried out from the building for the last two years.
-
IIA president meets Meerut MP, seeks justice for businessman who wants to end life
A prominent city businessman has made an unusual request to the authorities. The businessman, Praveen Kumar Jain has sought permission to end his and his family member's life. Jain also met Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, along with a delegation of Indian Industries Association on Monday in this connection. IIA's Meerut Chapter president Sumnesh Agarwal said that he along with Pankaj Gupta, former national president of IIA, and treasurer of Meerut chapter Rajeev Agarwal briefed BJP MP about Jain's case.
-
Charles loves everything about India: Ammar Rizvi
The newly crowned King Charles III (the erstwhile Prince of Wales) is a wonderful and dynamic person. He likes to meet common people and is very sympathetic towards Indians. He has a great love and aspirations not only for India but for its people and everything that is there in India, said veteran politician and two-time former acting chief minister of UP, Syed Mohammad Ammar Rizvi.
-
BCom student attempts suicide after tiff with her hostel roommate
The Lucknow police have started probe into the case of an alleged suicide bid by a BCom girl student of a university in Lucknow here, on Monday. The girl had allegedly consumed poison after a tiff with her hostel roommate on Friday. The matter came to light after a video of the victim girl was shared by her friend on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
-
U.P Minister writes to CM Yogi alleging corruption in Mandi Parishad
Uttar Pradesh minister (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh has blown the whistle on corruption and other irregularities in his own department—the State Agricultural Produce Board (Mandi Parishad), putting many senior officials on edge. Singh has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, pointing out that, among other things, weigh bridges and the CCTV cameras in the state mandis have been rendered non-functional with officials' complicity to facilitate tax evasion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics