State reports 12604 cases; govt to take call on further curbs today

Vijay Swaroop

vswaroop@hindustantimes.com

PATNA: As the state witnessed another surge of over 12,000 positive cases in last 24 hours, the Crisis Management Group (CMG) of the state government will meet on Wednesday to take a call on lockdown / further restrictions in the state. An announcement to this effect is likely to be made by Wednesday evening.

The state reported 12604 positive cases reported on Monday. This is the fifth time in a week when the state has reported more than 12,000 cases since April 20.

The state has also reported 594 deaths in last 35 days as against 537 deaths reported in 146 days last year.

Seven districts of the state, Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, West Champaran, Aurangabad, Begusarai and Saran reported more than 500 positive cases on Monday with maximum cases being reported from Patna (1837). The total number of active cases stood at 94275 and the state reported 85 of deaths in last 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state fell further down to 77.43%.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar again held a high-level meeting on Tuesday evening to review the Covid scenario with senior officials of the state, district magistrates and police officials as reports of shortage of oxygen and beds continue to pour in from different parts of the state.

Kumar took feedback from all the DMs and SPs on the prevailing Covid situation. Sources said that the officials were against lockdown but supported more harsh measures to prevent crowding. Some officials even suggested weekend lockdown to stop the chain of virus.

Darbhanga DM Thiyagarajan SM informed the meeting that as of now there were 1,094 active cases in district. The ratio of positive cases in urban area was 61 percent and in rural areas it stood at 39 percent. According to official sources, Darbhanga district with positivity rate of 1.1% was at the lowest position in state in terms of spread of pandemic.

The dedicated covid hospital at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) is having 120 beds with oxygen facility and 8 beds with ventilator.

As many as 16 major private hospitals have been attached with DMCH, in which 162 beds along with 35 beds with ventilator facilities are available.

The DM said that there is an oxygen plant in the district and a cryogenic tanker has been made available from COMFED to bring liquid oxygen.

So far, 2.61 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district.

Non-essential shops were closed three days in week after district administration held talks with chamber of commerce and representatives of business establishment in city.

On Tuesday, Nawada administration also decided four-day complete lockdown from Friday till Monday to contain spread of virus.

18 PLUS VACCINATION

The state government, meanwhile, has decided to start registration for vaccinating 18 plus population who are to be vaccinated from May 1. Nearly 5.47 crore 18 plus population will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals.

According to a senior health department official, who wish not be quoted, the state government has placed order of 1 crore vials from Serum Institute of India although there is still some confusion over the vaccine to be a used. “A final guideline and decision on vaccine to be used will be taken in a day or two,” said the official. The Serum Institute of India, health department sources said, has asked the state government to make assessment of their monthly requirement for vaccination.

(With inputs from Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga)