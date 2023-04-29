Gloves on! Boxing ring for rural girls inaugurated in Malihabad

LUCKNOW A state-of-the-art boxing ring was inaugurated in Malihabad on Saturday for young female boxers from the area and other parts of Lucknow. Initially, the place was being used as a spot to teach boxing to rural girls for self-defence but it has now transformed into an arena for female boxers aspiring to compete at national and international levels.

Navneet Sehgal, the additional chief secretary of sports and youth welfare department, inaugurated the boxing ring. (HT Photo)

The boxing ring, with modern facilities, has been set up with the joint efforts of young girls, and the Human Unity Movement (HUM). Financial support for the facility was provided by UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited. Here, girls can learn and practice boxing free-of-cost.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary of sports and youth welfare department, inaugurated the ring. He asked the Nagar Panchayat to construct a multi-purpose sports halls for players at any available free public space. At the event, he also said that the state government has plans to build a sports stadium in each block. He added that 30,000 playgrounds have been identified. They will be improved under MNREGA.

Interestingly, Malihabad was chosen for this boxing ring as several girls from the region have proved their mettle in the sport. Despite training and practicing in mango orchards, the girls exceeded expectations with their performances in tournaments. More than 50 girls from Malihabad have learned and participated in several district-level boxing competitions, two of the star boxers having taken part in over 90 tournaments.

The girls have brought home gold and silver medals, made their presence felt in the state-level and national championships, among other tournaments. The girls also performed sparring displays for the audience to warm up to the brand-new boxing ring.

Shuchita Chaturvedi of state commission for protection of child rights was also present at the inauguration and made sure to encourage the girls further in her address. She urged them to make good use of the newly-opened boxing ring.

Meanwhile, former justice of Allahabad high court Sudhir Kumar Saxena, chairman of the program, said that this move would put Malihabad on the map and give a new identity to the town. Anil Mishra, member of Uttar Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association, was also present at the event along with other representatives of stakeholder organisations.

