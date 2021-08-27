Streetlights at over 900 points in Ludhiana missing: Survey

Streetlights at over 900 of the total 1.3 lakh points in the city are missing, a survey by Tata company, the firm entrusted with task, has found.

The finding comes amid the municipal corporation’s claims that the firm had installed fewer streetlights than what was mentioned in the contract.

The firm submitted its report to mayor Balkar Sandhu’s office on Thursday.

The report is based on joint inspections conducted by MC and the company officials in 93 wards of the city. The survey is still pending in two wards including, ward number 67, which is represented by councillor Mamta Ashu and ward number 94, represented by Gurpreet Singh. The mayor stated that he is waiting for the MC officials’ report to cross-check the data.

Suspecting that the company had installed fewer streetlights than the agreed number in the contract, mayor Balkar Sandhu had ordered a survey after a meeting with councillors. The councillors had sought action against the company and accused it of fraud.

As per sources, over 150 streetlights were found missing even in mayor Sandhu’s ward. On the other hand, some wards had more lights than what was listed in the MC data. Sandhu, however, refused to disclose the details of the report. He said a complete report will be disclosed after the MC officials submit their report and the data is cross-checked. The officials stated that the mayor will be conducting a meeting with the MC and Tata company officials in this regard on Friday.

Residents, councillors raise hue and cry over defunct streetlights

Even as the MC is conducting surveys to find out the number of missing streetlights in the city, residents and councillors are raising a hue and cry over the defunct LED streetlights in the city.

Citing security concerns, the residents rued that the lights installed on the streets and main roads remain non-functional most of the time, despite repeated complaints submitted to the civic body and the private company concerned.

Non-functional streetlights can be seen at different points in the city including Model Town, Gol market, Shingar Cinema Road, Model Town Extension, Field Ganj, and Haibowal, among other areas.

Amarjit Singh, president of Model Town market association, said, “A certain number of streetlights remain non-functional most of the time as maintenance teams deployed by the private company tasked with the job visit the area after a week. It puts the safety of residents and shops at risk as the area becomes pitch dark after sunset. The MC should take corrective steps to bring some relief from the problem.”

The councillors rued that the issue was also raised during the general house meetings of MC in the past but to no avail.

Leader of opposition in the MC general house Harbhajan Singh Dang said, “The working of the company involved in installation and maintenance of LED streetlights is very poor, and we have also demanded that the MC should terminate the contract with the company. We will again take up the matter with the mayor as the councillors and public have to bear the brunt for the failure of the company.” Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “Apart from conducting a survey on missing streetlights in the city, we have also directed the company to improve its functioning in terms of maintenance of the streetlights. If the company fails to do so, action will be taken against it after discussing the matter with the councillors.”