Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi
Stringent security at Mahakumbh: Foreign national deported for expired visa, passport

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 03, 2025 10:15 PM IST

Police are closely monitoring suspicious individuals at Mahakumbh, checking foreign nationals' documents; one Russian was sent back due to expired papers.

The special focus of the police is on suspicious individuals, with security forces maintaining strict surveillance. The Mahakumbh police is specially checking documents of foreign nationals as part of this vigil.

Foreign tourists watch a saint of Agni Akhada performing arti of the Akhada deity in his camp ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
Foreign tourists watch a saint of Agni Akhada performing arti of the Akhada deity in his camp ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

During the past one week, papers of four foreign nationals were verified in the mela area. The individuals, hailing from Russia, Germany, and Belarus, had their documents thoroughly checked. After verifying the documents, three of the foreigners hailing from Germany and Belarus were allowed to continue their stay, as their papers were found to be in order. However, one individual from Russia was sent back due to an expired visa and passport, said senior superintendent of police (Mela), Rajesh Dwivedi.

Dwivedi said that vigilance has been increased for the safety of devotees. “We are closely monitoring both local and foreign citizens. Police teams are conducting multiple levels of checks to ensure the safety of every devotee,” he said.

The SSP (Mela) emphasised that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in nefarious activities will not be spared.

