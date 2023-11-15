Stubble-burning: Three Lekhpals suspended in Maharajganj

The district magistrate Maharajganj, Ananya Jha, suspended three Lekhpals for their alleged failure to check stubble-burning, on Tuesday evening. For representation only (HT File Photo)

District authorities confirmed that Lekhpal Sadar- Janak Raj and Vipin Kumar along with Lekhpal Nautanwa- Arvind Kumar had been suspended.

Officials said that an FIR had been lodged against 28 farmers and 10 had been arrested from various villages for stubble-burning. Officials have also collected ₹one lakh in fine from other farmers.

Jha has appealed to farmers to avoid stubble burning and to collect them at the side of the field from where it would be carried to cow shelters or would be decomposed.

District authorities have already launched a scheme to educate villagers regarding the fatal impact of stubble-burning. Officials have been directed to go into villages and to punish those found burning stubble as air quality is deteriorating in the area.

Abdur Rahman

