Students showcase creative side at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s youth fest

The 12th Youth Festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana commenced on Monday. Students participate in a poster making competition during the youth festival on Monday. (HT Photo)

The first day featured four events: photography, quiz, poster making, and cartooning. The topic for poster making was–any festival, while the photography competition revolved around–Landscape.

The festival saw active participation from various colleges, including College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, College of Veterinary Science in Rampura Phul (Bathinda), and Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani. Affiliated college–Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar, also joined in the competitions.

Registrar HS Banga inaugurated the off-stage phase of the festival.Meera D Ansal, dean of the College of Fisheries, SK Uppal, dean post graduate studies, YPS Malik, dean of the College of Animal Biotechnology, and Opinder Singh, Controller of Examinations were also present.

Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor (V-C), extended his wishes to all the participants, emphasising the importance of engaging in extracurricular activities for students.

Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, director of students’ welfare, highlighted the significance of youth festivals as a medium for students to express themselves and emphasised the provision of facilities to nurture their talents.

Nidhi Sharma, welfare officer, announced upcoming events scheduled for November 7th, including collage making at 9.00 am and clay modelling at 12.00 noon set to take place at the examination hall of the College of Veterinary Science.

The results of the first day are–In the photography category, Md. Arish Habib from the College of Fisheries secured the first position, followed by Jagdeep Singh from the College of Animal Biotechnology in second place, and Amitoz Kaur from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, in third. In the quiz competition, the College of Fisheries clinched the top spot, while the College of Veterinary Science in Rampura Phul and the College of Dairy Science and Technology secured the second and third positions, respectively.

In poster making, Himanshi Gunje from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, emerged as the winner, with Upinderjit Kaur from the College of Dairy Science and Technology in second place and Yashmeen Kaur from Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar, taking the third spot.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!