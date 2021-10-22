Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sub-judge convicted of raping, cheating woman in Jammu

A fast-track court in Jammu on Thursday convicted suspended sub-judge Rakesh Kumar Abrol of raping and cheating a woman, who sought his legal help in 2018
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A fast-track court in Jammu on Thursday convicted suspended sub-judge Rakesh Kumar Abrol of raping and cheating a woman, who sought his legal help in 2018.

“There is a complete chain of events and facts to indicate that within all human probability the crime was committed by the accused and all the circumstances brought on record and established are consistent with the guilt of the accused and inconsistent with his innocence,” said the court, which is expected to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Saturday.

“Persons of influence, keeping in view their reach, impact, and authority they wield on the general public or the specific class to which they belong owe a duty and have to be more responsible they are expected to know and perceive the meaning of authority and law with experience and knowledge. It is reasonable to hold that they would be careful in their lives...”

The prosecution said the woman met Abrol in connection with the case. Abrol promised her legal help and asked her to work as his domestic help. He also promised her better education for her daughter and 5,000 as salary, the prosecution added. After some time, the woman’s parents asked her to return home. The prosecution said as soon as Abrol, who had parted with his wife and lived alone for seven years, got to know she was planning to leave his home, he requested her not to leave. He told her she is his wife now after smearing her head with vermilion powder. Abrol planned to solemnise the marriage with her but a year later married another woman after divorcing his first wife.

