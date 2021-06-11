Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: Siddharth Pithani applies for bail

Siddharth Pithani, former roommate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested in connection with the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) ongoing probe into the drug angle in the late actor’s death, has applied for bail. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court is likely to hear his bail plea on June 16.

According to NCB, Pithani was arrested on May 28 from Hyderabad under section 27 (A) of NDPS Act, 1985, for allegedly procuring drugs and helping the late actor get narcotics.

Pithani’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed has claimed that the charge is not applicable to his client as there was no evidence against him under that charge. Sayyed also said that Pithani is to get married on June 26.

Pithani’s was introduced to Rajput in 2017 by a friend of the late actor. In 2019, he came to Mumbai and stayed with Rajput for some time and worked on the actor’s Dreams 150 project.

Pithani was one of those who had reportedly found the actor’s body on June 14 last year.