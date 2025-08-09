Suspect held for conducting recce of singer Fazilpuria

A 24-year-old man who carried out observation of the movements of Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria after which henchmen of gangster Sunil Sardhaniya, opened fire on the artist on the night of July 14, was caught after he was injured in an encounter with the crime branch team in Manesar early Friday morning, said police. Police said that the suspect had eight criminal cases against him.

Investigators said that the suspect Ramandeep Singh alias Petrol, had sustained a bullet injury in his right leg. He is originally from Kherka village in Sirsa and is wanted in multiple criminal cases.

The development comes days after Yadav’s close aide and financier Rohit Shokeen, 40, was shot dead by armed assailants in Sector 77 allegedly to terrorise the singer to repay ₹5 crore to the gangster. No arrests have been made so far in the murder that took place on Monday night.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of the Gurugram police, said that the crime branch team had received input about the movement of the suspect following which they were waiting for his arrival near NCG camp at 1am on Friday.

“He was spotted arriving on a motorcycle without a registration plate. Police tried to stop him but he fled towards Nainwal village and fell on village road after slipping in mud,” said PRO Kumar, adding that the suspect opened fire at least four rounds targeting crime branch officials.

“He even warned the police officials that he will shoot them if they continue to chase him. Afterwards, police opened fire two rounds in which he was injured after being shot in the leg. He was rushed to Sector 10A civil hospital for treatment. Once declared medically fit by doctors, he will be arrested and questioned about his role in firing on the singer,” said PRO Kumar.

“It was on the basis of the information provided by Singh and another associate that shooters had opened fire on the singer on the night of July 14,” said Kumar, adding that one suspect had been already arrested in the firing incident but shooters are still at large.

Police said that Singh had eight criminal cases of attempted murder, rape, loot, dacoity, drug smuggling among others and he was either on the run or had jumped bails granted by the court.