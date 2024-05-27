Suspected dacoit killed in police encounter in Assam; his accomplice arrested

A suspected dacoit, who was involved in various extortion cases in Assam’s Cachar district, has been killed in a police encounter in Hailakandi district in the early hours of Monday, officials said. Police said they chased the dacoit for many kilometres before catching him. (Representative Image)

“The notorious dacoit Afzal Hussain Barbhuiya along with his companion, was running away but we managed to catch them near Kalibari road Hailakandi,” officials said.

According to them, Barbhuiya attacked the police and snatched a service revolver. “We warned him several times, but he attempted to use the gun on officials, when we used bullets,” officials said.

Barbhuiya fell on the ground after receiving a bullet near his throat and the police nabbed his companion. “He was taken to Hailakandi Civil Hospital, but the doctors said that he succumbed during treatment,” said an official.

Cachar superintendent of police (SP), along with a team of police, later reached the spot and they said that further investigation is going on.

An official from the Cachar Police said that there were multiple complaints against Barbhuiya, and he was one of the most wanted criminals in the district. “He was allegedly involved in multiple extortions and dacoities in Cachar district, but he managed to escape every time,” the official said.

Last week, two students along with their parents were looted at gunpoint near Assam-Meghalaya border and police arrested three suspected dacoits in that case. However, three others managed to flee the spot and police suspect that Barbhuiya was involved in it.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, Barbhuiya used to hide in Hailakandi district after extortion or dacoities. “We investigated his activities and followed him for many days. Now, with the arrest of his companion, we’ll get more information,” police said.