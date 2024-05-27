 Suspected dacoit killed in police encounter in Assam; his accomplice arrested - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suspected dacoit killed in police encounter in Assam; his accomplice arrested

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 27, 2024 05:05 PM IST

An official from the Cachar Police said that there were multiple complaints against suspected dacoit Afzal Hussain Barbhuiya , and he was one of the most wanted criminals in the district

A suspected dacoit, who was involved in various extortion cases in Assam’s Cachar district, has been killed in a police encounter in Hailakandi district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Police said they chased the dacoit for many kilometres before catching him. (Representative Image)
Police said they chased the dacoit for many kilometres before catching him. (Representative Image)

Police said they chased the dacoit for many kilometres before catching him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The notorious dacoit Afzal Hussain Barbhuiya along with his companion, was running away but we managed to catch them near Kalibari road Hailakandi,” officials said.

According to them, Barbhuiya attacked the police and snatched a service revolver. “We warned him several times, but he attempted to use the gun on officials, when we used bullets,” officials said.

Barbhuiya fell on the ground after receiving a bullet near his throat and the police nabbed his companion. “He was taken to Hailakandi Civil Hospital, but the doctors said that he succumbed during treatment,” said an official.

Cachar superintendent of police (SP), along with a team of police, later reached the spot and they said that further investigation is going on.

An official from the Cachar Police said that there were multiple complaints against Barbhuiya, and he was one of the most wanted criminals in the district. “He was allegedly involved in multiple extortions and dacoities in Cachar district, but he managed to escape every time,” the official said.

Last week, two students along with their parents were looted at gunpoint near Assam-Meghalaya border and police arrested three suspected dacoits in that case. However, three others managed to flee the spot and police suspect that Barbhuiya was involved in it.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, Barbhuiya used to hide in Hailakandi district after extortion or dacoities. “We investigated his activities and followed him for many days. Now, with the arrest of his companion, we’ll get more information,” police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Suspected dacoit killed in police encounter in Assam; his accomplice arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On