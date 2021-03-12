Suvidha Centre staffer hangs himself at Ludhiana’s mini-secretariat
A 35-year-old assistant engineer ended his life by hanging himself at the Suvidha Centre on the mini-secretariat premises on Thursday night.
According to police, the deceased, who hailed from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, had returned from a wedding at Nurmahal in Jalandhar district minutes before he took the extreme step.
Before hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the centre’s store room, he called up his colleague, who lived with him on the centre’s premises.
However, he had already hanged himself by the time the colleague rushed to rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
On being informed, the Division Number 5 police sent the body to the civil hospital for autopsy and informed the deceased’s family members.
No suicide note was found near the body or in his room.
Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 5 police station, said the deceased was working as an assistant engineer with a private company hired on contract at the Suvidha Centre. He lived with his two colleagues in a room inside the centre.
“He told his colleagues that he was upset for several days, however they do not know the reason. Moreover, no suicide note has been recovered. His family members are on their way to Ludhiana. Police will take appropriate action after recording their statements,” the SHO said.
