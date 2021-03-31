Switch Delhi campaign to focus on youth in final week

The eighth and the final week of the Switch Delhi mass awareness campaign will focus on sensitising the youth about the benefits that electric vehicles have to offer, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.

The Switch Delhi campaign aims to sensitise, inform and encourage Delhi’s youth to opt for electric vehicles (EVs).

“The youth of Delhi can play a huge role in making the EV movement in Delhi a mass movement. I appeal to the youth to pledge that the first vehicle they purchase will be an electric one. They can drive change and be the torchbearers of this movement, especially since at least 65% of India’s population are below 35 years of age. The Delhi government will engage with the youth via the Switch Delhi campaign and motivate them to adopt electric vehicles and contribute to a cleaner and greener Delhi,” said Gahlot.

The minister said by switching to electric two-wheelers that have very low operating costs, a person can save approximately ₹22,000 annually as compared to a petrol bike, that will entail an expenditure of at least ₹20,000.

“An electric two-wheeler provides a lifetime saving of 1.98 tonne of carbon emissions as compared to petrol-driven two wheelers, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees,” said Gahlot.