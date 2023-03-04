‘Take pledge to build Naveen Odisha’: CM’s letter to BJD leaders, workers

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik in an open letter to all leaders of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and party workers, exhorted them to take a pledge to build a “Naveen Odisha” on March 5 to commemorate the 107th birth anniversary of former state chief minister Biju Patnaik.

“As a disciplined worker of BJD, I will take oath to work for party unity, be disciplined and dedicate myself to serve the people of Odisha. I will fearlessly continue to fight for the self-respect and interest of the state. I am taking a strong pledge to build a prosperous, empowered and self-respecting Naveen Odisha,” Naveen Patnaik’s letter read, asking party leaders to take the pledge on Sunday afternoon on the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, in whose name the 26-year-old regional party was named.

In the letter, Naveen asked the youth and student workers to organise a debate, essay and drawing competitions on a prosperous ‘Naveen Odisha’ between March 5 and 25.

Similarly, women’s conventions would be held in various assembly constituencies between March 9 and 17 to create awareness of the women-centric programmes of the party, the CM said.

Though its literal translation means a “New Odisha”, the import of the name “Naveen” was not lost on none of the BJD workers who have been asked to make the event successful in all the 147 assembly constituencies by taking the pledge to fight for interests of the littoral state.

Naveen insisted that all the workers should send photographs, videos and other details of the celebrations in different districts to his office.

In the last 26 years of its existence, BJD has derived a huge political dividend in the name of Biju Patnaik, whose name has been synonymous with modern Odisha.

Though he was chief minister for just about seven years, Biju Patnaik was known for his daredevilry and more popular outside power than he was as CM. To remind people of Biju Patnaik’s heroism in saving Indonesian leaders Sutan Sjahrir and Mohammad Hatta from the marauding Dutch forces in 1947 by flying them in his Dakota plane, the Odisha government has got one such plane installed at Biju Patnaik International airport that would be ready for public viewing from March 5.

In the past 23 years, there have been more than two dozen government schemes in Odisha named after the former chief minister, not to speak of countless stadiums, schools, universities, swimming pools and parks.

Yet, ahead of the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the party seems to be realising the diminishing return of the name Biju Patnaik as it discovers the lack of resonance of the name of the former chief minister among the younger electorate.

“By next year, there would be a new set of young voters in Odisha who have known and heard only Naveen Patnaik. Even the first-time voters in the 2019 polls, all were born after Naveen Patnaik became the chief minister. So I guess BJD wants to harp on brand ‘Naveen’ more than Biju,” said political analyst Rabi Das.

Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said though not much should be read into the term ‘Naveen Odisha’, the party is dependent on the chief minister’s appeal to pull through polls.

“Look at a national party like BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]. Do they call the party central government or the BJP government? They call it Modi [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] sarkar. And being a regional party where everything is leader-oriented, it’s only natural that the party would be leader-centric,” said Acharya.

However, another senior BJD leader admitted that, unlike previous polls, this time, it was a little different as there is a concerted attempt to leave behind a Naveen legacy.

“Two hockey world cups were held in Odisha in five years apart from other sports events. The chief minister is being projected as a man who loves and encourages sporting events that youths would normally associate with. When BJP is using brand Modi to win polls, what is the harm in having brand Naveen Patnaik?” asked the BJD leader.

Many pointed out the use of the word ‘Mukhyamantri’ and ‘CM’ in various schemes announced in the state budget presented last week. From CM Energy Conservation Programme to Chief Minister’s Award for Education, and Mukhyamantri Disaster Resilient Saline Embankment Programme, the budget was replete with schemes that projected Naveen Patnaik something like PM Modi who in 2014 changed the rural housing scheme to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“He is unmistakably following Modi and taking several leaves from his book,” said Panchanan Kanungo, former finance minister.

However, BJP leaders said the branding of Naveen Patnaik was a desperate attempt by the party to whitewash its failure in controlling the law and order situation in the context of the murder of health minister Naba Das at the hands of a police ASI.

“More than a month has passed since a popular leader of BJD was killed in broad daylight, yet the cops still don’t know why he was killed. The chief minister is also afraid that there would be huge rebellion in the party in 2024 polls as many sitting MLAs would not get tickets. So that’s why he is doing all this to keep a lid on growing discontentment,” said BJP spokesman Sajjan Sharma.

