Tamil Nadu police gun down two criminals after they attacked officers on duty

ByDivya Chandrababu
Aug 01, 2023 04:52 PM IST

The two injured criminals were taken to the Chengalpattu government hospital, where they were declared dead

The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday shot dead two criminals – identified as Chota Vinod and Ramesh – outside Chennai in the wee hours of the day after they and two accomplices attacked the cops with weapons during a routine vehicle check in Guduvanchery.

For representational purposes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Around 3.30am, a police patrol team stopped a group of four men who were speeding in a black SUV. “They did not stop the car but rammed into one of the police officers on duty,” said a senior police officer.

“All four got out of the car with weapons and tried to assault the policemen. One of the criminals slashed the left arm of an assistant inspector with a machete. He had aimed for the head. Upon seeing this, the policemen shot at them. The other two escaped,” the officer said.

The two criminals who were gunned down died on their way to the hospital. The duo has several criminal cases pending against them. While 35-year-old Vinod has 50 cases registered against him in Otteri police station, out of which 10 are for murder and 15 for attempt to murder, 32-year-old Ramesh has 15 cases of assault and extortion against him.

Injured sub-inspector Sivagurunathan is undergoing treatment at the Chromepet government hospital.

“The two injured criminals were taken to the Chengalpattu government hospital, where they were declared dead,” additional commissioner of police Pa Moorthy said.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

