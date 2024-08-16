Tanker leaks sulphuric acid, creates panic in U.P. village

Leakage of sulphuric acid from a tanker of a fertiliser company created panic among dwellers of Village Dev Kahi near Chauri Chaura, after they were gripped by a choking sensation and irritation in their eyes, on Thursday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Hundreds of villagers assembled near the gate of the fertiliser firm and staged a protest. Swinging into action, SDM Prashant Verma and police station officer Chauri Chaura, Ashish Kumar Singh, rushed to the spot and directed the fertiliser company office-bearers to reach the spot.

Officials spotted acid leaking from the tanker. They immediately started transferring the acid from the damaged tanker to a new tanker and controlled the situation.

SO Singh said that during transportation, inhalation of the acid-laden air led to complaints of nausea and burning sensation in the eyes and throat irritation. He claimed the situation was normal.

However, apprehensive villagers passed a sleepless night. They reached the community health centre on Friday morning for a check-up of the eyes and with complaints of heavy breathing.