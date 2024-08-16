 Tanker leaks sulphuric acid, creates panic in U.P. village - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
Tanker leaks sulphuric acid, creates panic in U.P. village

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Aug 16, 2024 07:41 PM IST

A sulphuric acid leak from a tanker caused panic in Dev Kahi village, prompting protests. Officials controlled the leak, but villagers experienced health issues.

Leakage of sulphuric acid from a tanker of a fertiliser company created panic among dwellers of Village Dev Kahi near Chauri Chaura, after they were gripped by a choking sensation and irritation in their eyes, on Thursday night.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Hundreds of villagers assembled near the gate of the fertiliser firm and staged a protest. Swinging into action, SDM Prashant Verma and police station officer Chauri Chaura, Ashish Kumar Singh, rushed to the spot and directed the fertiliser company office-bearers to reach the spot.

Officials spotted acid leaking from the tanker. They immediately started transferring the acid from the damaged tanker to a new tanker and controlled the situation.

SO Singh said that during transportation, inhalation of the acid-laden air led to complaints of nausea and burning sensation in the eyes and throat irritation. He claimed the situation was normal.

However, apprehensive villagers passed a sleepless night. They reached the community health centre on Friday morning for a check-up of the eyes and with complaints of heavy breathing.

