Tarn Taran encounter: Post-mortem of victims done, recorded on camera

TARN TARAN The post-mortem examination of two nihangs, who were wanted in a murder case, and were shot dead by Punjab Police in an encounter, was carried out by a panel of doctors at the Patti Civil Hospital, and the entire process was video graphed.

SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said a team of Nanded Police which had booked both the deceased on March 11 for killing a Sikh granthi Baba Santokh Singh at a gurdwara in Nanded, had also reached Tarn Taran to probe the role of both the accused in the murder case of Sikh granthi. “We have collected bullets pumped into the bodies of nihangs, their weapons and blood samples and sent these items to Forensic Science Lab, Chandigarh, for examination,” Nimbale added.

After allegedly murdering the Sikh granthi, the nihangs, Mehtab Singh, 50, and Gurdev Singh, 40, had fled to Punjab. Maharashtra Police had informed their Punjab counterparts.

Both attacked the police on Sunday when they were confronted near Singhpura village of Tarn Taran district, where they were staying at the headquarters of a religious sect. Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajbir Singh led a police team to their hideout, but the nihangs attacked the police personnel, who had a narrow escape. The police, finally, had to open fire in self-defence, it has claimed.