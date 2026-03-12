Taxi driver was shot dead over land dispute, accused held

: A 30-year-old taxi driver was shot dead over a dispute related to a land payment near the Sai River in Chaukhda village under Dileeppur police station in Pratapgarh district on March 9. Police arrested the main accused on Wednesday after identifying him through CCTV footage; his accomplice is on the run. Superintendent of police (SP) Pratapgarh Deepak Bhukar said the victim, Asif Ali, son of Hasim Ali and a resident of Achalpur, was found dead on a pathway in the Chaukhda forest area along the Sai River. (For representation only)

During the investigation, a police team led by Dileeppur SHO Balram Singh, along with members of the SWAT and surveillance teams, found that Saddam, a resident of Achalpur Kadipur, had allegedly planned the murder. Though his mobile phone location showed he was at home, CCTV footage captured him riding the victim’s motorcycle towards Chaukhda before the incident. The video later went viral on social media.

Police arrested Saddam near Chaukhda Bridge. During questioning, he allegedly confessed that he had bought land from Asif worth ₹58 lakh but had paid only ₹20 lakh. When Asif demanded the remaining amount, Saddam lured him to the forest on the pretext of paying the balance and shot him.

Police said Saddam had also called his friend Sandeep Gupta to assist him. Sandeep followed them on another motorcycle. After the murder, the accused took Asif’s mobile phone and later threw it into the Sai River. Police recovered the pistol used in the crime.

Police said Saddam had been planning the murder since March 6 and had promised ₹1 lakh to Sandeep for helping him. Meanwhile, the victim’s family filed another complaint against Asif’s in-laws. SP Bhukar said the earlier suspicion had arisen due to family disputes, but the new complaint appears to have been influenced by the accused and is under investigation.

Tension was reported during the handing over of the body on Tuesday, and a journalist was allegedly assaulted. Police said action would be taken in that case as well. Efforts are underway to arrest the other accomplice, and further investigation is in progress.