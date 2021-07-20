TB patients not getting nutritional support for seven months

BATHINDA Scores of tuberculosis (TB) patients in the state have failed to get monthly nutritional support of ₹500 from the state government since December 2020.

Punjab has 19,693 patients enrolled under the Tuberculosis Control Programme and officials say incentive under the “Nikshay Poshan Yojana” (National Nutritional Support Scheme) has not been disbursed over the last few months due to budgetary constraints. Ludhiana has a maximum of 3,473 patients under TB treatment followed by Amritsar (2,226) and Patiala (1,699).

A 59-year-old patient from Bathinda said her six-month treatment began in December, but she has not received even a single instalment yet. Another patient being treated at a private institute said, “I have submitted my updated bank details, but the money for nutritional support has not been credited for four months.”

Bathinda district tuberculosis centre (DTC) in-charge Dr Rosy Aggarwal said, “The district has 998 registered patients and most had been paid the money till March,” adding that the disbursement depended on the availability of funds.

The head of TB clinic at Ferozepur Dr Satinder Oberoi said the delay was due to manpower being deployed on Covid-19 duty. “There has also been delay in getting money from the state headquarters,” she added.

In-charge of Kishori Ram Hospital Dr Vitull K Gupta said hospitals and paramedical volunteers engaged in TB eradication programme were entitled to ₹1,000 per patient but they have not received the amount since December.

Dr Jastej Kullar, state TB Control Programme officer, admitted that beneficiaries had not been paid, due to budgetary issues. “Exact data of the patients awaiting incentive is not readily available,” he added.

“Normally, we make payment once in two months, but sometimes delays occur due to mismatch in bank account details or other issues. The money will be credited soon,” he added.