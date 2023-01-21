Teachers from 534 upper primary govt schools attend workshop on UDISE+ in Ludhiana

Teachers and school heads representing all 534 upper primary government schools in the district participated in a workshop on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus(UDISE+) held at Guru Nanak International Public School, Sarabha Nagar, on Saturday.

The coordinators of the schools were informed about the latest updates and changes in the database being sought in the portal which collects data from all schools through a survey to use it as a parameter for policy making, distribution of grants and performance indicators for different national and international-level surveys.

The survey is being overseen by the district unit of Management Information Systems (MIS) working under the district education department.

District head of the MIS Vishal Mittal said it is mandatory for schools to submit all the data related to their infrastructure, teachers, enrolments, etc. A new module for students was introduced for the session 2022-2023. Schools are required to submit information regarding every individual student including their subjects, educational performance, social demographics, and body mass index, along with the strengths and weaknesses of the student.

He said teachers of all private schools in the district will be trained for the survey on Monday.