Tech overload hits UP govt primary, upper primary school teachers

In numerous government-run primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh, mobile applications introduced to assist teachers have instead become a source of stress and distraction. Screen grab of a mobile phone of a UP government primary teacher displaying icons of some of the apps (Sourced)

Teachers are now expected to navigate nearly three dozen different apps almost on a daily basis, managing tasks ranging from marking student attendance and monitoring mid-day meal distribution to submitting online reports, assessing learning outcomes, and tracking daily activities.

While these digital platforms were intended to streamline administrative processes, many educators say the growing number of apps is overwhelming, leaving them with significantly less time for classroom instruction.

The workload often spills over into after-school hours, with teachers spending evenings completing mandatory online submissions. For those less comfortable with technology, this digital burden is even more daunting, leading to frequent technical issues and mounting frustration.

Teachers warn that the increasing reliance on app-based reporting is detracting from their primary responsibility — teaching children effectively.

In addition to these official apps, teachers are also part of several WhatsApp groups created by the Basic Education Department, where they are expected to promptly respond to messages, provide updates, and share information, said a senior government primary school teacher.

Furthermore, educators are tasked with tracking students who have passed Class 8 by entering their details into the U-DISE portal’s Dropbox feature and identifying the schools they have enrolled in for Class 9. Once this is done, they must also contact the respective schools and request them to “import” the students’ data into the system, she added.

Another teacher pointed out that when teachers are seen working on their phones to fulfill these digital requirements, parents often assume they are distracted from teaching. However, failure to provide timely updates can result in warnings or threats of disciplinary action from departmental officials, he claimed.

Officials from the state Basic Education Department have been largely unwilling to comment on the growing concerns. “All mobile apps that teachers are asked to use are government-mandated and essential for ensuring real-time data updates for both departmental and official records,” said one official when approached for comment.

Devendra Kumar Srivastava, district president of the Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shikshak Sangh in Prayagraj, acknowledged the gravity of the issue. “Even we’ve lost track of how many apps we’re supposed to use. Teaching demands undivided attention, but most of our day is spent updating data across multiple platforms. The government should allow teachers to focus solely on teaching and appoint dedicated computer operators to handle this administrative workload,” he said.