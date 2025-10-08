Teen drugged, raped, and blackmailed in Meerut; main accused held

Raped repeatedly by her employer’s son and his friends, a 16-year-old gave birth to a baby girl. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police with senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of the main accused later that night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident occurred in Kailashpuri, under the jurisdiction of Nauchandi police station. The victim, from a village in the Bhavanpur police station area, had been brought to Meerut by her mother, who also works as a domestic help in the city.

The accused, identified as Bittu Singh, allegedly took advantage of the girl by spiking her cold drink and raping her, recording the act to use as leverage for blackmail.

Using the video, Bittu repeatedly assaulted the girl and later involved two friends, identified as Maghvendra Singh and Mukul Jain, who also allegedly raped her after threatening to leak the footage. The repeated abuse led to the girl’s pregnancy, which went unnoticed until her health began to deteriorate approximately four months ago. When the accused took her to a hospital in an attempt to force an abortion, doctors refused, citing the advanced stage of pregnancy and potential risk to her life. The family was devastated when they learned of the situation.

Initial efforts to file complaints at the Bhavanpur and Nauchandi police stations were met with inaction, and they began receiving threatening phone calls. Frustrated and desperate, the victim’s mother approached SSP Vipin Tada on Tuesday, narrating the ordeal and alleging that the Nauchandi police had previously threatened and dismissed her complaint.

Given the severity of the case, SSP Tada formed a special investigation team led by a female circle officer (CO) to conduct a thorough probe. “The team is tasked with recording the victim’s statement and presenting her in court. Efforts are underway to apprehend the two other accused,” officer said.