Tejashwi turns his govt house into Covid care centre, wants state to run it

PATNA

Bihar’s leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday converted his official residence at 1 Polo road in the state capital as a Covid care centre and urged the state government to take over the centre for its operationalisation.

Yadav, who is in New Delhi, wrote a in a fresh letter to chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying today said he had opened the Covid care centre from his own funds with facilities like oxygen cylinders, beds, medicines as well as meals for patients and attendants.

“There is already a big shortage of beds and isolation centres. Poor people infected with Covid have no space in their dwellings to go for isolation or getting quarantined. I have converted my official residence as a Covid care center. I want to hand over the centre to you to run it. I will be always ready for any further help,” the 31-year-old RJD scion said in the letter.

He also posted a video on his official Twitter handle slamming the government for its alleged insensitivity and poor health infrastructure to handle the ongoing Covid pandemic in the state.

On Tuesday, the opposition leader had written to CM seeking his permission to visit hospitals and primary health centres and make field visits to assess the various initiatives being taken by his party to provide beds, oxygen cylinders to affected patients.

Ruling JD(U) and BJP termed it “drama” by the opposition leader.

“Tejashwi is enjoying luxury in New Delhi during this period of Covid. It is his old habit. Whenever there is crisis in Bihar, he tends to run away. At a time when the state has made all arrangements to handle the pandemic, he is seeking permission to come to Bihar. With whose permission had he gone to New Delhi that he is seeking permission to come back?” said Nikhil Anand, state spokesperson of the BJP.

Senior JD(U) leader and MLC Neeraj Kumar too called it a stunt. “Tejashwi should tell first whether he himself would reside in his official residence to boost the morale of the Covid patients?” he said.

“Tejashwi has all resources and there are doctors in his family. They can easily run a Covid centre at their personal house . This is all big drama,” said Suheli Mehta, JD(U) spokesperson.