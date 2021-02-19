Telangana: 3 held for murder of Advocate couple

The Telangana police on Thursday arrested three persons, who allegedly hacked to death an advocate couple – Gattu Vaman Rao (53) and his wife P V Nagamani (50) – in broad daylight in Peddapalli district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested included: Kunta Srinu (44), whose name was mentioned by Vaman Rao minutes before he succumbed and his associates Shivandula Chiranjeevi (35) and Akkapaka Kumar (44).

Ramagundam commissioner of police V Satyanarayana told reporters in the evening that six special taskforce teams were constituted soon after the murder, to launch a manhunt for the killers.

“This morning, we got a specific information that Kunta Srinu and Chiranjeevi were travelling in their car at Vankidi Chandrapur area on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra. Our taskforce teams intercepted them and took them into custody,” he said.

At the same time, the third accused Kumar was arrested near Manthani. All the accused were produced before additional commissioner of police, Godavarikhani, the commissioner said.

He said the police had booked a case against the accused under Section 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraining) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). “We shall produce them before the court on Friday,” Satyanarayana said.

The police commissioner said Vaman Rao and Nagamani were returning from Manthani to Hyderabad after attending a court case. Kumar had tracked the movement of the couple and informed Kunta Srinu and Chiranjeevi, who followed them in another vehicle.

“As Vaman Rao and Nagamani reached Kalvacharla village of Ramagiri block at around 2.30 pm, Kunta Srinu and Chiranjeevi waylaid them and started attacking them indiscriminately. While Satish, driver of Vaman Rao’s vehicle, jumped out to save his life, the two accused brutally assaulted the couple with sickles used to cut coconuts and fled the spot in their vehicle. The coupled died while undergoing treatment in the government hospital at Peddapalli,” the commissioner said.

He said both Vaman Rao and Kunta Srinu belonged to the same village Gunjapadugu. Since Vaman Rao was filing cases against Srinu’s alleged illegal activities in the courts, the latter developed grouse against the former. The rivalry reached a flashpoint over the construction of a temple in the village and that led to the murder, the police official said.

Satyanarayana said Kunta Srinu had a criminal background. “In the past, he was associated with Singareni Karmika Samakhya, a Naxalite outfit but later surrendered to the police. He entered politics later,” he said, adding that investigation was still on.

Soon after the arrest of Kunta Srinu, the TRS issued a statement expelling him from the party.

In the morning, the Telangana high court took suo motu cognizance of the Wednesday’s murder of an advocate couple in broad day light on the main road in Peddapalli district and directed that the state government submit a comprehensive report on the incident by March 1.

A division bench headed by chief justice Hima Kohli also served notices on director general of police M Mahender Reddy seeking to submit all the evidences gathered from the scene of offence to the court.

The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses. “Several videos are doing rounds in the social media and they, too, should be preserved as evidences,” the court said.

Meanwhile, lawyers belonging to various courts in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana boycotted their duties on Thursday and staged demonstrations demanding stringent action against the accused.

Several advocates of the Nampally criminal courts complex were taken into custody by the police, when they tried to take out a rally up to Raj Bhavan demanding safety and security to the practising advocates. They were taken to Begumpet police station and let-off later.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the state government hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, since the people had lost faith on the state police.