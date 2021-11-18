Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana CM KCR writes to PM Modi, urges Centre to expedite rice purchase

In his letter to PM Modi, Telangana CM KCR requested that the FCI be directed to increase the rice procurement target for Telangana from 4 million tonnes to 90% of the entire production for the Kharif season, as was done in the case of Punjab.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:50 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday requested the Centre to step up rice procurement through the Food Corporation of India and also come up with an annual procurement plan in advance so that the state could plan its agriculture calendar.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister requested that the FCI be directed to increase the rice procurement target for Telangana from 4 million tonnes to 90% of the entire production for the Kharif season, as was done in the case of Punjab.

He also sought to know how much rice would be procured by the Centre from the state during ensuing Rabi season.

KCR pointed out that the policies adopted by the FCI were creating confusion among farmers and also for the state government. “The FCI has not fixed any target of rice procurement for the entire year in one go. Further, even though the production is increasing year after year, the procurement is not keeping pace with it,” he said.

He said though the rice production in Telangana during Kharif 2020-21 was over 5.57 million tonnes, the procurement was only 3.26 million tonnes, which is 59% of the production. “This was far less than the 78% procured in Kharif 2019-20. As a result, the state government was unable to implement a rational cropping pattern,” he said.

The chief minister said he had met Union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on September 25 and 26 and sought that the annual procurement targets be fixed, but there was no communication from the Centre so far.

KCR requested the Prime Minister to direct the FCI to procure another 500,000 tonnes of rice produced during the last Rabi season 2020-21 and also confirm the target of procurement of rice from Telangana during the next Rabi season.

