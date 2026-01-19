Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to attend Harvard leadership programme this month

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will be attending a leadership programme at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government for nearly a week at the end of this month, according to officials. The programme, titled ‘Leadership for the 21st Century’, is scheduled to run from January 25-30. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. (PTI)

It is not yet clear on who will oversee the state administration during Reddy’s absence or whether the government or the chief minister will bear the cost of the course. While confirming his participation, the chief minister’s office has not responded to queries on these aspects.

During the programme, Reddy will attend classroom sessions, complete assignments, meet academic requirements and take part in group projects with participants from more than 20 countries spanning five continents. The course will involve the study of case studies drawn from different regions and historical contexts, with participants expected to analyse governance challenges and present solutions.

The programme is chaired by professor Tim O’Brien and directed by professor Karen Morrissey. Upon completion, Reddy will receive a course certification from Harvard University, marking a rare instance of a sitting chief minister undertaking such executive training.

The Kennedy School of Government was founded in 1936 and was renamed in 1966 in the honour of former US President John F Kennedy. It offers graduate, master’s and executive education programmes and hosts students from over 100 countries. The institution is currently headed by dean professor Jeremy M Weinstein.