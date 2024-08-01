 Temporary parking lots to come up on defence land for Mahakumbh - Hindustan Times
Temporary parking lots to come up on defence land for Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 02, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Prayagraj Mela Authority has received the necessary ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) to build a dozen parking lots on a total of 500 acres of military land, said officials

For the first time, temporary parking sites will be built on defence land, including the Vir Abdul Hamid Dwar, besides many other spots in the heart of Sangam city during the Mahakumbh-2025.

Huge influx of pilgrims is expected during Mahakumbh 2025. (Sourced pic for representation)
Huge influx of pilgrims is expected during Mahakumbh 2025. (Sourced pic for representation)

Prayagraj Mela Authority has received the necessary ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) to build a dozen parking lots on a total of 500 acres of military land, said officials.

On the demand of the Mela Authority, the Defense Estate Headquarters of Central Command of the Indian army on Wednesday approved the allotment of around 500 acres of land in different parts of Prayagraj for the purpose.

The Mela Authority has been given the permission to set up temporary parking lots at Bada Baghada, Bharat Scouts and Guides Inter College, in front of Vir Abdul Hamid Dwar, Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology (IERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Old Cantt, near Nehru Park and at Sugar Mill in Jhunsi during the Mahakumbh-2025.

AK Mishra, Defense Estate Officer, said that permission has been given to build three parking lots at Bada Baghada and two parking lots each at IERT and Jhunsi Sugar Mill.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Temporary parking lots to come up on defence land for Mahakumbh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
