Tension erupts over Karbala land dispute in Pratapgarh; four detained

Tension erupted on Tuesday morning in the Chilbila area of Pratapgarh district after an alleged attempt to forcibly occupy land associated with a Karbala site using two JCB machines. The incident quickly led to clashes, allegations of assault on women and the deployment of a heavy police force in the area. The land dispute is rooted in a long-standing legal case between local resident Ramshiromani Pandey and members of the Karbala Committee regarding the burial of Tazia near Baracha village. (HT)

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:30 am when, amid an ongoing court dispute over the Karbala land, a group of people arrived with two JCBs and began leveling the site. The land is located near the Chilbila overbridge along the Ayodhya–Prayagraj highway.

Members of the Karbala Committee, including women, reached the spot to oppose the move. The occupants are alleged to have assaulted the protesters, misbehaved with women, and attempted to intimidate them.

Upon receiving information, ASP (East) Shailendra Lal, SDM (Sadar) Nancy Singh, CO (City) Prashant Raj Huda and Nagar Kotwali police station SHO-in-charge Mohammad Ibrar Ansari, along with a heavy police contingent, rushed to the site. Police from Dehat Kotwali, Kohandaur and Antu police stations also arrived. Officials confirmed that four people were taken into custody, and both JCB machines were seized and sent to the Kotwali.

Given the sensitive nature of the dispute and the possibility of communal tension, PAC personnel were deployed at the site under the supervision of Kohandaur SHO Dhananjay Rai to maintain law and order.

The land dispute is rooted in a long-standing legal case between local resident Ramshiromani Pandey and members of the Karbala Committee regarding the burial of Tazia near Baracha village. Officials said the issue has caused tension on several occasions in the past, prompting administrative intervention.

“Based on a complaint filed by Karbala Committee member Haider Ali, a case has been registered against Vijay Maurya and four other named individuals, along with 10–12 unidentified persons,” said Mohammad Ibrar Ansari, SHO-in-charge of Nagar Kotwali police station. “Charges include assault, rioting, creating communal tension, and assaulting women.”

District administration officials said the situation is under control, and strict vigilance is being maintained to prevent any further escalation.

Meanwhile, the heavy police presence along the highway caused panic among commuters. Crowds gathering on the overbridge during the incident resulted in temporary traffic congestion, but police later cleared the area and restored normal traffic movement.