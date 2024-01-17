Tent city in Sangam under strict cam vigil

Magh Mela area is under the strict vigil of CCTV cameras that are keeping an eye on every nook and corner of the tent city here. Police officials at Integrated Control and Command Centre. (HT)

Besides the deployment of 3,500 police personnel and home guards along with paramilitary, 125 cameras, including 73 advanced PTZ cameras (pan-tilt-zoom), are keeping an eye on the ongoing activities in the mela area. The cameras are remote-controlled and are connected to ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre). The feed received through cameras is being closely monitored round the clock and immediate action is taken if anything suspicious comes to notice, police officials said.

Police officials said that police and PAC personnel have been deployed across the mela area while RAF is manning Sangam area.

The Sangam area is secured under two-layer security cover.

Moreover, two teams of Anti-Terrorist Squad and Anti -sabotage team are also on alert. These teams carry out regular checking drives to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Police officials said that Magh Mela area is under strict surveillance of 125 CCTV cameras which include 52 outdoor box surveillance cameras and 73 are outdoor PTZ surveillance cameras. PTZ cameras can be controlled and operated through remote or automatic programming and can be tilted, turned or rotated as per the need.

Moreover, the cameras can be zoomed in to get a closer view of any person or object. Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said the cameras are connected to ICCC and control room at Magh Mela police lines. Live monitoring of the entire mela area is being carried out through these hi-tech cameras, he added.

Public Address Systems are being installed at strategic points in the mela area which are also connected to the ICCC.

DIG Mela Rajeev Narayan Mishra said based on feed received through surveillance cameras, traffic and crowd movement in mela area are observed. In case of any emergency or managing the crowd, officials may immediately direct the cops deployed in the vicinity to reach the spot and act accordingly, he said.

Police officials further said that 2,500 police personnel, 1000 homeguards, 2 ATS teams, 8 companies of PAC, 2 companies of RAF, 5 additional SP, 12 circle officers and 25 inspectors are deployed in Mela area.