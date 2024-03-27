Lucknow The newly inaugurated Terminal 3 at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport will be functional from March 31. Akasa Air will be the first airline to shift its entire operations to Terminal 3, said the spokesperson of Lucknow Airport Rupesh Kumar. Terminal 3 at CCSI Airport in Lucknow to start operations from March 31 (File photo)

He said, “The move to shift operations to Terminal 3 is in line with the Lucknow Airport’s plan to shift all the domestic and international flights to the newly built, integrated terminal, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month.”

Terminal 3 is built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore and can handle 80 lakh passengers per annum, at present and at the end of Phase 2 the capacity will go up to 1.3 crore passengers per annum, he said.

Announcing the commencement of operations, CCSI Airport spokesperson said, “The airport is commissioning Terminal 3 from March 31 and Akasa Air will be the first airline to shift to the new facility. We are working to ensure that the shift to Terminal 3 will provide the passengers with a world-class experience.”

He said, “Passengers of Akasa Airlines will be informed about the shift in a timely manner and for this all available modes of communication will be used.”

On the operation day, Lucknow Airport will be deploying customer service associates and signages at strategic decision-making points to guide Akasa Airlines passengers towards Terminal 3 (Departure and Arrival), he said.

Terminal 3 of the CCSI Airport has various key features to provide best facilities to flyers including DigiYatra, adequate check-in counters, common use self-service kiosks, automated tray retrieval systems, advanced baggage screening machines, baggage reclaim belts and aerobridges and parking bays for aircraft.

The newly constructed apron will increase the passenger boarding gates from 7 to 13 and passenger boarding bridges from 2 to 7. At present, the airport connects 29 domestic and 8 international destinations. The capacity augmentation will help in improving its operational efficiency substantially.

The spokesperson said, “Advanced audio-visual system with the art and architecture of Uttar Pradesh will mesmerise the passengers with illuminated motifs of ‘Chikankari’ and ‘Mukaish’ embroidery. Graphics depict stories from epics, such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.”

He said, “The airport has adequate arrangements of recyclable materials. It will be a multi-modal travel hub with metro connectivity, intercity electric bus service, and app-based taxi services.”