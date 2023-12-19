close_game
Thane announces 24-hour water cut on Dec 20 for maintenance

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2023 07:04 AM IST

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation declared a 24-hour water cut on December 20 for planned maintenance on STEM Authority’s water supply pipelines. Effective from 9am Wednesday to 9pm Thursday, this will impact areas including Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Azad Nagar, Dongripada, Waghbil, Anand Nagar, Kasarvadavli, Ovala, Samata Nagar, Rutu Park, Eternity Mall, Thane central jail, Saket, Uthalsar, and Retibunder in Kalwa and Mumbra. The civic body plans to provide water supply once during the day in a staggered manner, urging residents to store sufficient water and cooperate during this period.

