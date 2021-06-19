Thane to hold special Covid vax drive for third gender

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced to conduct a special vaccination drive for the third gender, at the Parking Plaza vaccination centre from 11am to 2pm, on Saturday.

TMC has initiated vaccination for those between 30 to 44 age group as well, from Saturday onwards. The centres will be open in the afternoon within the city and vaccination will be provided only on prior online appointment.

“This is part of our initiative to ensure that all sections of the society are vaccinated and we are better prepared to handle the probable third wave. In the last few weeks we have initiated many such vaccination programs to ensure that no one is deprived of this facility,” said Vipin Sharma, commissioner TMC.

Even those without proper identification cards will be provided vaccine by the TMC. A helpline number is also provided for those who have any doubts regarding the vaccine process for Third genders. Helpline number- 09167253130