close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / The Week and Hansa Research Survey: SGPGIMS secures 3rd spot in govt hosps ranking

The Week and Hansa Research Survey: SGPGIMS secures 3rd spot in govt hosps ranking

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2023 09:16 PM IST

Topping both charts is the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), solidifying its dominance in the healthcare sector.

LUCKNOW City-based Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has secured the seventh position in The Week and Hansa Research Survey 2023’s Best Hospitals of India list. Notably, SGPGIMS also clinched the third spot among government hospitals in the country.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Sourced)
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Sourced)

Topping both charts is the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), solidifying its dominance in the healthcare sector. Following closely, Christian Medical College Vellore claims the second spot in the overall ranking, with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh securing the third position.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Apollo Hospital Chennai and Medanta – The Medicity round out the top five at 4th and 5th places, respectively. Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Delhi holds the 6th spot, preceding SGPGIMS. However, in the realm of government hospitals, SGPGIMS finds itself trailing behind AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh, positioning itself as the third-best government hospital in the nation.

Expressing his satisfaction with the rankings, SGPGIMS director, Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, said, “It’s gratifying to witness SGPGIMS surpassing institutions like Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, JIPMER Pondicherry, etc. We are committed to continuous improvement, aspiring to become the premier hospital in India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out