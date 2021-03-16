Theatre artist Meenu Bhathal releases three books in Ludhiana
Two Punjabi short story collections and a Punjabi novel authored by writer and theatre artist Meenu Bhathal were released during an event organised by theatre group Rangmanch Rangnagri and publisher Chetna Parkashan at Rana Daljit Singh Hall of Punjabi Bhawan on Monday.
Writer and poet Surjit Patar was the chief guest.
Tarlochan Singh, director of Rangmanch Rangnagri, said that story collections ‘Chibbar’, ‘Bas hun bas’, and the novel ‘Sambhal’ were great contributions to Punjabi literature.
The event was presided over by Punjabi Sahitya Akademi president Ravinder Bhattal. Authors Sukhjit, Inderjit Pal Kaur, and Sandeep Kaur Sekhon were also present. Surjit Patar congratulated the author.
Sukhjit Singh said that Meenu’s stories did not disturb the concentration of time, place and work. Poet Satish Gulati shared his views on all three books.
Sukhwinder Kaur Cheema and Gurcharan Kaur Kochhar discussed the books.
