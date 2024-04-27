Three arrested in Gurugram for duping people by providing fake loans

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested three people, including two women, who were allegedly cheating people under the guise of providing loans using the ‘Pratibimb application’. The suspects were running a small-time call centre to dupe people by claiming they could provide loans. Investigators said, 12 mobile phones were recovered from them, along with four ATM cards and nearly 1,000 fake loan pamphlets. (Representational Image)

According to the police, they were running a small-time call centre to dupe people by claiming they could provide loans. Investigators said, 12 mobile phones were recovered from them, along with four ATM cards and nearly 1,000 fake loan pamphlets.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A team from the cyber police station (south) arrested the suspects from a house in Sector 31 on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Praveen alias Rahul, a resident of Lodhar village in Jind in Haryana, Rachna Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Saloni Jaiswal alias Summi of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

The prime suspect, Praveen, operated the fake call centre from this house to lure people by pretending to provide easy loans.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (cybercrime), said that during questioning, the mastermind of the gang Praveen revealed that he along with his other associates cheated people by pretending to give loans in the name of Tata Capital.

“These people pasted posters of loans in distant cities and when someone contacted them for a loan, they cheated them by transferring money to different banks on different charges. The accused, Praveen, had hired both the women on a salary and commission basis to receive calls. We are questioning them,” he said.

Due to the surge in cybercrime cases, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has developed the Pratibimb portal. Through this portal, real-time information about active cyber criminals in any area is provided to the police of that region. This enables the local police to take prompt action.