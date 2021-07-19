Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three dead, four hurt after car collides with tanker

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Three people, including a four-month-old boy, were killed and four others were injured after the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a water tanker in Samaspur village near Jaffarpur Kalan in southwest Delhi on Saturday.

Police said the occupants of the car were returning home in Nangloi after attending a religious function in Najafgarh.

“The tanker driver fled the spot. We identified and arrested him later. He has been booked for rash and negligent driving. Both the vehicles have been impounded,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

According to the officer, the police received information about the mishap around 6.30pm on Saturday. A police team reached the accident spot and learnt that seven injured people were rescued from the car and rushed to Rao Tula Ram hospital.

While three of them succumbed to their injuries, the condition of the other four is still serious, said police. Police believe that the car driver and the person sitting on the front passenger seat were trapped as the front portion of the car was completely damaged.

Police said that deceased have been identified as Paramjeet, his four-month-old son Nikku, and his friend Sunny, who was driving the car. Among the injured are the two men’s wives, who are siblings,and Sunny’s two children, aged four and eight.

Police said Sunny was driving the car at the time of the accident and Paramjeet was sitting on the front seat with his son.

